FALMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate victims after a vehicle rolled on it side in Falmouth. The crash happened 3:10 PM Monday in the 400 block of North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A). Two people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Firefighters extricate victims after rollover crash in Falmouth
November 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
