New details: Firefighters have to extricate victim after traffic crash in Marstons Mills





MARSTONS MILLS – A serious traffic crash was reported about 8:45 AM Monday in Marstons Mills. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free an occupant from the wreckage of the crash at the intersection of Oak Street and Great Hill Drive. That victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Mutual aid ambulances transported other victims to the hospital. Oak Street was closed in the area. The collision is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire: Centerville, MA – At approximately 8:49 AM Monday morning, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C.O.MM) Fire Department responded to the area of Great Hill Drive and Oak Street for a reported two-car motor vehicle crash with entrapment.

Upon arrival, crews found a commercial moving truck with three occupants on board that had collided with a passenger car containing a single occupant who was trapped inside. Firefighters initiated extrication efforts using hydraulic cutting tools and successfully removed the patient from the vehicle.

A MedFlight helicopter was requested; however, the patient was ultimately transported as a trauma alert by ground ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Two of the occupants of the moving truck were also transported with minor injuries, while a third individual refused treatment at the scene.

Mutual aid ambulances from Hyannis and Barnstable Fire Departments responded to assist, along with support from the Barnstable Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN