Firefighters, lifeguards rescue, revive swimmer in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Emergency Prepardness: Falmouth Fire Rescue Department (FFRD) personnel responded to a report of a 40–50-year-old male swimmer in distress in the water off Heights Beach. Family and bystanders, including a healthcare professional, found the swimmer face down in the water and took action to move the swimmer to the shore. Lifeguard personnel also intervened and the group initiated medical care for the non-breathing patient including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Falmouth Police Department personnel assisted with CPR and provided an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) that was ultimately not needed. FFRD personnel arrived in an ambulance and medical chase vehicle to take over patient care. The patient was delivered to a local hospital with a pulse and was talking with paramedic personnel during transport.