FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Emergency Prepardness: Falmouth Fire Rescue Department (FFRD) personnel responded to a report of a 40–50-year-old male swimmer in distress in the water off Heights Beach. Family and bystanders, including a healthcare professional, found the swimmer face down in the water and took action to move the swimmer to the shore. Lifeguard personnel also intervened and the group initiated medical care for the non-breathing patient including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Falmouth Police Department personnel assisted with CPR and provided an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) that was ultimately not needed. FFRD personnel arrived in an ambulance and medical chase vehicle to take over patient care. The patient was delivered to a local hospital with a pulse and was talking with paramedic personnel during transport.
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Firefighters, lifeguards rescue, revive swimmer in Falmouth
July 4, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth