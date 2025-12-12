You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters quickly douse basement fire in Falmouth

Firefighters quickly douse basement fire in Falmouth

December 12, 2025

FALMOUTH – Firefighters were able to quickly get a basement fire under control in Falmouth. Crews responded to 29 Lawrence Street around 11:45 AM Friday. No injuries were reported. Road closures were reported in the area due to hose lines in the street. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 