FALMOUTH – Firefighters were able to quickly get a basement fire under control in Falmouth. Crews responded to 29 Lawrence Street around 11:45 AM Friday. No injuries were reported. Road closures were reported in the area due to hose lines in the street. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters quickly douse basement fire in Falmouth
December 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
