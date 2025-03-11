YARMOUTH – Firefighters rescued a person from a kitchen fire in Yarmouth Monday evening. Officials responded to a Chesley’s Way residence shortly after 9 PM Monday. The fire was quickly extinguished while EMTs evaluated the victim who required assistance to evacuate. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters rescue person from kitchen fire in Yarmouth
March 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
