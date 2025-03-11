You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters rescue person from kitchen fire in Yarmouth

Firefighters rescue person from kitchen fire in Yarmouth

March 10, 2025

YARMOUTH – Firefighters rescued a person from a kitchen fire in Yarmouth Monday evening. Officials responded to a Chesley’s Way residence shortly after 9 PM Monday. The fire was quickly extinguished while EMTs evaluated the victim who required assistance to evacuate. Further details were not immediately available.

