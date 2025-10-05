You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters rescue woman trapped in swamp in Orleans

Firefighters rescue woman trapped in swamp in Orleans

October 4, 2025

ORLEANS – Firefighters had to extricate a woman who became mired in a swamp. The incident unfolded about 5:30 PM Saturday near Pochet Island not far from Nauset Beach. Fire crews were able to free the woman who was evaluated by EMTs but appeared uninjured. Further details were not immediately available.

