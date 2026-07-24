YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a Denise Lane residence sometime before 3 PM Friday to find smoke visible. Officials believe a lava lamp may have started a fire which was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Firefighters respond to fire in Yarmouth residence
July 24, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Yarmouth