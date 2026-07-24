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Firefighters respond to fire in Yarmouth residence

July 24, 2026

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a Denise Lane residence sometime before 3 PM Friday to find smoke visible. Officials believe a lava lamp may have started a fire which was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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