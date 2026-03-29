Updated: Firefighters respond to smoke in Sandwich condo

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters responded to a condominium complex on Highview Drive around 9:30 AM Sunday for an alarm activation. Smoke was detected prompting an additional response to the scene and to cover the Sandwich fire station. A wall in a unit was opened up to track the origin of the fire. No injuries were reported.

From Sandwich Fire: March 29, 2026 at 9:25 am, the Sandwich Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the building at High view Condominiums, Building #3, Unit 58.The smoke condition was reported by the owner of Unit 58 and the fire alarm was activated.

On arrival units found a smoke and electrical odor inside the unit. After further investigation a small fire was found behind the sink in the floorboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. There was moderate smoke damage in the effected unit but no additional smoke or water damage to the rest of the building.

The building occupant and her two cats were safely removed. There were no injuries reported.

A total of 24 firefighters responded to the scene and remained on scene for 90 minutes. Joint Base Fire, Plymouth and Falmouth Fire Departments provided station coverage during the incident. Bourne Fire Department assisted on the scene. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the occupant with housing as the unit could not be occupied. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by

the Sandwich Fire Department and is believed to be electrical in nature.