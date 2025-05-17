You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to smoking electrical fixture at the Cape Cod Mall

Firefighters respond to smoking electrical fixture at the Cape Cod Mall

May 17, 2025

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the Cape Cod Mall late Saturday morning after reports an electrical fixture was smoking. Crews responded to the Loft store and secured the power and checked for any fire extension in the wall. No injuries were reported.

