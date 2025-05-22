YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Bayside Resort on Route 28 in Yarmouth sometime after 12:30 PM Thursday. Solar panels were discovered smoldering on the roof of the hotel. Power was cut and it appeared the fire was confined to the roof area. The solar panel company was called to assess the situation. No injuries were reported further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters respond to Yarmouth hotel after solar panels discovered smoldering
May 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
