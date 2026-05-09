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Video: Firefighters use air bags to free teenage bicyclist pinned under motor vehicle in Harwich

May 8, 2026


HARWICH – Firefighters used airbags to free a bicyclist who became pinned by a motor vehicle. Rescuers rushed to Route 137 south of Round Cove Road shortly before 8 PM Friday. The teenage victim was freed and transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported leg injury. Harwich Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

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