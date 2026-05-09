Video: Firefighters use air bags to free teenage bicyclist pinned under motor vehicle in Harwich



HARWICH – Firefighters used airbags to free a bicyclist who became pinned by a motor vehicle. Rescuers rushed to Route 137 south of Round Cove Road shortly before 8 PM Friday. The teenage victim was freed and transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported leg injury. Harwich Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

