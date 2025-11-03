You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free occupant after Hyannis traffic crash

Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free occupant after Hyannis traffic crash

November 3, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free an occupant following a reported head-on traffic collision in Hyannis. The crash happened sometime after 6:30 PM on Craigville Beach Road at Old Town Road. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was being detoured around the scene.

