HYANNIS – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free an occupant following a reported head-on traffic collision in Hyannis. The crash happened sometime after 6:30 PM on Craigville Beach Road at Old Town Road. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was being detoured around the scene.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free occupant after Hyannis traffic crash
November 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Ruling made to keep funding SNAP past November 1st deadline
- Lobster population falls off New England, leading regulators to declare overfishing
- Paving work to begin Monday on Ocean Street
- Strong winds to hit Cape, ferry services may be impacted
- LISTEN: Family Pantry welcomes new clients as SNAP freeze looms
- Proposed wind project south of Islands halted
- Wastewater project approved to clean up Mashpee Wakeby Pond
- Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting info session in Eastham
- Cape Cod Community College receives grant for medical specialist training
- Gusty winds may cancel ferries, fees waived
- Falmouth board delays a new noise bylaw meant to address pickleball
- Public comment opens regarding proposed amendment of Harwich infrastructure project
- Bourne High School receives funding for STEM programs