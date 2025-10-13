HYANNIS – A serious traffic crash was reported in Hyannis about 2 PM Monday. The collision happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Phinney’s Lane. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused major traffic delays in the area.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Firefighters use of Jaws of Life to free victim after Hyannis crash
October 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Buzzards Bay Restoration gets boost from state funding
- Hyannis Road Work begins Tuesday
- Coastal storm to impact Cape and Islands over holiday weekend
- Lower Cape bridge has been named for fallen WW2 soldier
- Southcoast Wind withdraws Falmouth connector petition
- Provincetown to discuss harbor matters at the Second Annual Waterfront Workshop
- LISTEN: Sandwich cuts ribbon on new senior housing at former school
- Ferry service waives chance and cancellation fees for windy Sunday
- Joan Kennedy, first wife of Sen. Edward Kennedy, has died
- WATCH: Young great white shark filmed swimming past Block Island, a first
- Barnstable County commissioner Sheila Lyons: New water testing center a big step forward for Cape and Islands
- Barnstable High School receives high marks in nationwide program
- Lisa Oliver receives banking honor for third consecutive year