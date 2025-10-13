Firefighters use of Jaws of Life to free victim after Hyannis crash





HYANNIS – A serious traffic crash was reported in Hyannis about 2 PM Monday. The collision happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Phinney’s Lane. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused major traffic delays in the area.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN