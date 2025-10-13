You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use of Jaws of Life to free victim after Hyannis crash

Firefighters use of Jaws of Life to free victim after Hyannis crash

October 13, 2025



HYANNIS – A serious traffic crash was reported in Hyannis about 2 PM Monday. The collision happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Phinney’s Lane. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused major traffic delays in the area.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

