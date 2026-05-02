Fireworks may have ignited wind-driven brush fire in Yarmouth





YARMOUTH – About 5:30 PM Friday, Yarmouth Fire responded to Greenland Circle off Wianno Road in the area of the power lines for reports of an active brush fire being rapidly pushed by wind conditions.

Upon arrival, engine companies encountered difficult access to the fire and requested two brush trucks to better navigate the terrain along the power line trail.

Crews were met with an approximately 200-foot by 75-foot area of active fire. Firefighters deployed hose lines and utilized hand tools to knock down the bulk of the flames. Following initial extinguishment, crews remained on scene for roughly 45 minutes conducting extensive overhaul operations, wetting down hot spots and raking through debris to prevent rekindling.

While working the scene, firefighters began investigating the cause of the fire. Two witnesses walking their dog reported seeing two individuals sitting near the base of a power pole with fireworks. According to the witnesses, the individuals began lighting the fireworks shortly before smoke was observed coming from the same area.