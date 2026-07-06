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URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1230 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2026

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…A portion of southeastern Massachusetts, including the following areas, Barnstable MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA and Western Plymouth MA.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Periods of heavy rain are expected at times today into Tuesday afternoon. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are expected into Tuesday. However, narrow bands of torrential rainfall may result in localized amounts of 4-6 inches of rain inside 6 hours. It remains low confidence when and where these potential narrow bands of heavy rainfall setup. However, if they occur they will bring the potential for urban and/or small stream flash flooding. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.