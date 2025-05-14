Fnlmouth Police introduce the town’s new pay-by-plate parking system



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: Falmouth Police thrilled to announce that Falmouth is replacing outdated parking meters on Water Street, Railroad Avenue, Luscombe Avenue, MBL Street, North Street, Grand Avenue, Robbins Road, and Clinton Avenue with this innovative system. Our team is actively installing these cutting-edge Flowbird Parking Pay Stations, aiming for completion before Memorial Day weekend to kick off the summer season seamlessly.

The new parking pay stations will promote regular turnover of parked vehicles, ensuring more parking availability for local business customers, while discouraging ferry travelers to Martha’s Vineyard from occupying street parking, thereby supporting the community’s economic vitality and efficient use of parking resources.

Falmouth’s brand-new pay-by-plate system offers three easy payment options:

Flowbird Mobile Parking App: Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for quick, on-the-go payments.

Text to Pay: Simply text [zone code] to 727563 for a fast, phone-based option.

Pay at a Pay Station: Use coins or credit at our state-of-the-art pay stations.