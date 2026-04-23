Former director of food services for Plymouth Public Schools charged with stealing food and equipment for side business



BOSTON, MA – From U.S. Attorney Boston: The former Director of Plymouth Public Schools’ Food Services program has been charged in connection with a long-running fraud scheme that began in 2014 in which he allegedly stole food and commercial kitchen equipment for use and sale at his private business, the “Snack Shack” on Sandy Neck Beach.

Patrick Van Cott, 64, of Sandwich, Mass., was charged with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and two counts of wire fraud. The defendant will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the charging document, Van Cott was the Director of Food Services for the Plymouth Public Schools from 2003 until June 2025. Starting in approximately 2014, he also operated a seasonal business called the “Snack Shack” on Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable, Mass.

It is alleged that, between 2014 and June 2025, Van Cott defrauded the Plymouth Public Schools by taking food and equipment purchased with funds including U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds and using that food and equipment to run Snack Shack. The equipment Van Cott is alleged to have ordered with school funds includes two $2,200 refrigerators; a $3,950 two-door freezer; two 12-inch hot plates; a 24-inch griddle; a chargrill; a fryolator; shelving; a sandwich prep table; a convection oven; and hanging chalk boards. In addition, every summer starting in approximately 2014, Van Cott is alleged to have collected condiments, diced chicken, hot dogs, cooking oil, snacks, paper goods, coffee, food products and other miscellaneous items paid for by the Plymouth Public Schools or supplied by the USDA, which he then used and sold those items at Snack Shack. He is further alleged to have directed Plymouth Public Schools cafeteria workers to slice at least nine pounds of deli turkey and 4.5 pounds of deli ham, which he sold in various menu items at the Snack Shack, once or twice per week starting in 2014. Van Cott is also alleged to have ordered over $3,000 in premium burger patties with school funds, which he intended to and did sell in menu items at the Snack Shack.

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted program administered on the federal level by the USDA that provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to public school children. In Massachusetts, meals for all students are free, and schools are reimbursed for meals through a combination of USDA funds and state funds.

The charge of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Charmeka Parker, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General, Northeast Region made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Plymouth Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina E. Barclay of the Public Corruption & Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in the court of law.