HYANNIS – Four people are safe after their vessel reportedly began taking on water off Hyannis. The Hyannis fireboat responded to the area off Kalmus Beach about 7 PM Wednesday. The fireboat took the four people onto their ship while the vessel was towed into Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. According to reports, the vessel may have run aground off Yarmouth and leaked some fuel. The Mass Department of Environmental Protection was notified.
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Four people safe after vessel starts taking on water off Hyannis
June 17, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis