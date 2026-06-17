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Four people safe after vessel starts taking on water off Hyannis

June 17, 2026

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HYANNIS – Four people are safe after their vessel reportedly began taking on water off Hyannis. The Hyannis fireboat responded to the area off Kalmus Beach about 7 PM Wednesday. The fireboat took the four people onto their ship while the vessel was towed into Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. According to reports, the vessel may have run aground off Yarmouth and leaked some fuel. The Mass Department of Environmental Protection was notified.

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