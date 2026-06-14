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Four-vehicle crash causes slowdowns for traffic headed off-Cape

June 14, 2026

BOURNE – A four-vehicle crash on Route 6 westbound before the Sagamore Bridge caused delays for motorists. The collision happened about 11 AM. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicles and no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

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