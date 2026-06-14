BOURNE – A four-vehicle crash on Route 6 westbound before the Sagamore Bridge caused delays for motorists. The collision happened about 11 AM. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicles and no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
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Four-vehicle crash causes slowdowns for traffic headed off-Cape
June 14, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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