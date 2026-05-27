HYANNIS – A freezer unit reportedly caught fire at the Star Market on West Main Street in Hyannis about 6:20 PM Wednesday. An employee reportedly used a fire extinguisher before crews arrived. The building had to be ventilated and the Board of Health was notified of the incident since it was in an area with food. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Freezer catches fire at Star Market in Hyannis
May 27, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis