You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Freezer catches fire at Star Market in Hyannis

Freezer catches fire at Star Market in Hyannis

May 27, 2026

HYANNIS – A freezer unit reportedly caught fire at the Star Market on West Main Street in Hyannis about 6:20 PM Wednesday. An employee reportedly used a fire extinguisher before crews arrived. The building had to be ventilated and the Board of Health was notified of the incident since it was in an area with food. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 