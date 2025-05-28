You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Garbage truck snags wires, damages pole in Hyannis

Garbage truck snags wires, damages pole in Hyannis

May 28, 2025

HYANNIS – A garbage truck reportedly snagged wires causing damage to a utility pole in Hyannis about 9:30 AM Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Isalene Road and Dolphin Lane. The driver was not injured but remained in the cab until Eversource could make the scene safe. Further details were not immediately available.

