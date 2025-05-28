HYANNIS – A garbage truck reportedly snagged wires causing damage to a utility pole in Hyannis about 9:30 AM Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Isalene Road and Dolphin Lane. The driver was not injured but remained in the cab until Eversource could make the scene safe. Further details were not immediately available.
Garbage truck snags wires, damages pole in Hyannis
May 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
