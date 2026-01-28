You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas leak closes both sides of the Bass River Bridge

Gas leak closes both sides of the Bass River Bridge

January 28, 2026

DENNIS/YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Access to the Bass River Bridge is closed from both the Yarmouth and Dennis sides due to a gas line break. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes. This closure is expected to last several hours so crews can repair the line.
Access to Dennis from Yarmouth can be made from the Highbank Bridge, Setucket Road, Route 6 and Route 6A

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 