Gas line struck behind Yarmouth Fire Station #3

September 15, 2025

YARMOUTH – A construction crew struck a gas line in Yarmouth about 11:45 AM Monday. The incident happened on Town Brook Road to the rear of Yarmouth Fire Station #3.Yarmouth Firefighters evacuated the immediate area and called for National Grid to respond and cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

