YARMOUTH – A construction crew struck a gas line in Yarmouth about 11:45 AM Monday. The incident happened on Town Brook Road to the rear of Yarmouth Fire Station #3.Yarmouth Firefighters evacuated the immediate area and called for National Grid to respond and cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas line struck behind Yarmouth Fire Station #3
September 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Convicts in Cape Cod cases seek parole after SJC ruling
- Annual summit to discuss Cape issues returns on Tuesday
- Dog center puts new measures in place after animal incident
- Remote island school hosting new learning program
- Helicopters once again move misplaced Nantucket Sound buoy
- Housing Assistance to hold virtual info session for five affordable Falmouth homes
- Man acquitted for confrontation in Hyannis caught on film
- Former Truro town manager hired in Orleans
- Yarmouth bridge to be rededicated after vandalism
- Market Basket CEO has been fired
- National Grid info session to offer winter heating payment advice
- Nantucket wastewater testing shows above average drug use
- Bourne Police celebrates National Night Out