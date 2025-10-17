You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Dennis

Gas line struck in Dennis

October 17, 2025

DENNIS – A construction crew reportedly hit a gas line around noon Friday. Firefighters responded to the scene on Maple Terrace until National Grid could cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

