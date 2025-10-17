DENNIS – A construction crew reportedly hit a gas line around noon Friday. Firefighters responded to the scene on Maple Terrace until National Grid could cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas line struck in Dennis
October 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
