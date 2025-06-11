You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Falmouth

June 11, 2025

FALMOUTH – A natural gas line was struck in Falmouth sometime after 10:30 AM Wednesday. The incident on Grand Avenue shutdown the road between Massachusetts Court and Central Park Ave. National Grid was called to mitigate the situation. Further details were not immediately available.

