FALMOUTH – A natural gas line was struck in Falmouth sometime after 10:30 AM Wednesday. The incident on Grand Avenue shutdown the road between Massachusetts Court and Central Park Ave. National Grid was called to mitigate the situation. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas line struck in Falmouth
June 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
