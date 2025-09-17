You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas main struck in Dennis promotion road closure, evacuation

September 17, 2025

DENNIS – A two inch natural gas pipeline was struck by a construction crew about 11:40 AM Wednesday. The incident happened on Old Wharf Road at Ocean Drive. Old Wharf Road was closed in the area and adjacent properties were evacuated until National Grid could arrive and mitigate te leak. Further details were not immediately available.

