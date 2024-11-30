WAREHAM – The fire suppression system at a Wareham gas station malfunctioned Saturday morning covering the area with white powder. It happened at the Shell station at 2889 Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28). No injuries were reported. Wareham Fire is investigating what caused te malfunction.
Gas station suppression system malfunctions in Wareham
November 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Testing Encouraged As World AIDS Day Is Observed
- Volunteers Picking Up Cold-Stunned Turtles
- Seastreak Cancels Holiday Weekend Service Between New Bedford And Islands
- Barnstable County, Americorps Running Holiday Lights Recycling Program
- Proposals Sought For Wampanoag Archaeological Dig In Bourne
- Falmouth Resident Chosen As Next Director Of Center For Coastal Studies
- West Dennis Teacher Receives Conservation Honors From Mass Audubon
- Comments Being Accepted Through December 2nd On Barnstable Future Land Use Map
- Governor Healey Informs About Changes To Homeless Shelter System
- Biden Family Expected On Nantucket For Thanksgiving
- State Recognizes Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe
- Dennis Chamber Of Commerce Announces New President
- Four Barnstable County Officers Receive Statewide Honors