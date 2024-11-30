You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas station suppression system malfunctions in Wareham

Gas station suppression system malfunctions in Wareham

November 30, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

WAREHAM – The fire suppression system at a Wareham gas station malfunctioned Saturday morning covering the area with white powder. It happened at the Shell station at 2889 Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28).  No injuries were reported. Wareham Fire is investigating what caused te malfunction.

