Good Samaritan pulls driver from vehicle on fire after crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A Good Samaritan pulled a driver from a burning vehicle after it crash in Falmouth about 3:30 AM Sunday. The collision on Ashumet Road near Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) woke up the Good Samaritan who called 911 and rushed to the scene. The driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Falmouth firefighters extinguished the flames. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At 3:19 AM on Sunday, January 18, 2025, the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department responded to a single-vehicle crash with fire at 216 Ashumet Road, near its intersection with Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151).

First responders from Hatchville Station 6 arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames after striking a tree. The sole occupant had already been assisted from the vehicle by a bystander prior to Fire Rescue arrival.

Ambulance 6 personnel immediately attended to the driver, who sustained multiple traumatic injuries, while Engine 6’s crew initiated fire suppression operations. Additional resources, including a second engine company, a paramedic unit, and the shift commander, were dispatched to provide support.

Fire crews successfully extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes of arrival. Falmouth Police Department officers secured the scene and initiated a crash investigation.

The driver was transported to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, a Level II Trauma Center, with multiple non-life-threatening injuries. The final fire units cleared the scene at 5:29 AM.

The crash remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department.