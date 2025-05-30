Good Samaritan rescues driver from burning vehicle after crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A Good Samaritan rescued a driver after their vehicle overturned and caught fire in Bourne. It happened about 5:30 PM Friday on the offramp to the Scenic Highway just after the Sagamore Bridge. The ramp is closed. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was unable to respond due to weather so the victim was transported by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center.





From Bourne Police: Expect major delays in the area of Route 3 and the Sagamore Bridge due to a significant single car motor vehicle crash with injury. The exit ramp from Route 3 NB to the Scenic Highway is closed. The vehicle traveled down the exit ramp from Sagamore Bridge to Scenic Highway, went through the guardrail, crossed all lanes of traffic before coming to a rest off road and catching fire. Bourne Fire extinguished the fire and transported the operator. Mass Environmental Police and Good Samaritans assisted until responders could arrive. Mass State Police are investigating the crash with assistance from Bourne Police.

Photos by Bourne Police/CWN