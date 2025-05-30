BOURNE – A Good Samaritan rescued a driver after their vehicle overturned and caught fire in Bourne. It happened about 5:30 PM Friday on the offramp to the Scenic Highway just after the Sagamore Bridge. The ramp is closed. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was unable to respond due to weather so the victim was transported by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center.
From Bourne Police: Expect major delays in the area of Route 3 and the Sagamore Bridge due to a significant single car motor vehicle crash with injury. The exit ramp from Route 3 NB to the Scenic Highway is closed. The vehicle traveled down the exit ramp from Sagamore Bridge to Scenic Highway, went through the guardrail, crossed all lanes of traffic before coming to a rest off road and catching fire. Bourne Fire extinguished the fire and transported the operator. Mass Environmental Police and Good Samaritans assisted until responders could arrive. Mass State Police are investigating the crash with assistance from Bourne Police.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN
Good Samaritan rescues driver from burning vehicle after crash in Bourne
BOURNE – A Good Samaritan rescued a driver after their vehicle overturned and caught fire in Bourne. It happened about 5:30 PM Friday on the offramp to the Scenic Highway just after the Sagamore Bridge. The ramp is closed. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was unable to respond due to weather so the victim was transported by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Bay targeted for a new artificial reef after success of previous reefs in Nantucket Sound
- Falmouth tackling baseball field contamination with remediation, new development
- OpenCape testifies on Beacon Hill for easier internet provider permitting for better accessibility
- CapeFLYER train service underway for the summer, in its 13th year
- Another new staircase has been installed at popular Cape Cod National Seashore beach
- Swimmer circumnavigates Martha’s Vineyard ahead of ‘Jaws’ 50th anniversary
- Get ready for several years of killer heat, top weather forecasters warn
- COVID vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, Kennedy says
- Supreme Court rejects appeal of Massachusetts student who wanted to wear ‘only two genders’ T-shirt
- Volunteers will gather to help keep Barnstable’s parks and roadways litter-free
- Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning timeline hinges on permit appeal
- Cape Cod to celebrate 17th annual Quahog Day, revealing the forecast for summer beach days
- State responding after Hepatitis A exposure in Provincetown