Governor Baker signs “Nero’s Law” into effect

YARMOUTH – State Representative Steven Xiarhos reports that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed Nero’s Law into effect. The act allows EMTs to treat and transport police dogs who are shot in the line of duty. Efforts to enact the law came out in the wake of K9 Nero of the Yarmouth Police Department being shot and seriously injured in an incident in Marstons in 2018 where his handler Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was fatally shot. Regulations at the time prohibited EMTs from treating or transporting Nero to a veterinary hospital. Nero was rushed by police cruiser and did survive a long road to recovery. Nero was retired and lives with Gannon’s widow Dara. The suspect in the shooting was sentenced to 25 years to life for the shooting.