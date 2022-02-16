YARMOUTH – State Representative Steven Xiarhos reports that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed Nero’s Law into effect. The act allows EMTs to treat and transport police dogs who are shot in the line of duty. Efforts to enact the law came out in the wake of K9 Nero of the Yarmouth Police Department being shot and seriously injured in an incident in Marstons in 2018 where his handler Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was fatally shot. Regulations at the time prohibited EMTs from treating or transporting Nero to a veterinary hospital. Nero was rushed by police cruiser and did survive a long road to recovery. Nero was retired and lives with Gannon’s widow Dara. The suspect in the shooting was sentenced to 25 years to life for the shooting.
Governor Baker signs “Nero’s Law” into effect
February 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Law Lets EMTs Treat and Transport Injured Police Dogs
- State Mask Advisory Loosened for Fully Vax’d Residents
- Baker Signs Supplemental Budget to Boost Pandemic Response
- Chatham Drops Mask Mandate, More Tests on the Way
- $500,000 Available for Local Students
- Barnstable Offering More COVID Grants for Small Businesses
- Massachusetts Statehouse Set to Reopen Doors to the Public
- History-Making Navy Commander Will Lead St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Wellfleet Cultural Council Awards Grant Funding
- Cape Cod Foundation Awards Funds to Five Local Nonprofits
- Local School Districts To Decide on Mask Mandate
- Barnstable Seeking Input on Future Planning Efforts
- Trail Advocate Says Connecting Cape Bikeways Can Improve Traffic