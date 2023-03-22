BREWSTER – Brewster Fire and Rescue responded to Wing Island around 1 PM Wednesday. According to reports, a group of people became stranded on the trail by the incoming tide. Rescuers assisted eight people and a dog to shore. All declined any medical treatment. Further details were not immediately available.
Group of people rescued after becoming stranded on Wing Island in Brewster
March 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Local Expert Comments on Uptick in Once Uncommon Tick-Borne Disease
- Superior Court Rules In Favor Of AG’s Office In Grubhub Case
- Local Experts Weigh in on Biden Climate Plan
- Mass. State Vets Secretary Visits Local Outreach Center
- EPA Analysis Shows Statewide Increase Of Toxic Chemicals, PFAS Released in 2021
- Buzzards Bay Coalition To Hold Free Narcan Training Thursday
- Sandwich Boardwalk Closed Through Summer
- First Right Whale Mother, Calf Pair of 2023 Seen in Cape Cod Bay
- Elder Services to Hold Funds Distribution Meeting Tuesday
- The Cape Symphony’s Passport Concert Headed “Down Under”
- Yarmouth To Hold Public Hearing On FY2024 Operating Budget
- Wellfleet to Break Ground on Chequessett Neck Bridge
- State And Local Officials Celebrate Annual March For Meals