You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Group of people rescued after becoming stranded on Wing Island in Brewster

Group of people rescued after becoming stranded on Wing Island in Brewster

March 22, 2023

BREWSTER – Brewster Fire and Rescue responded to Wing Island around 1 PM Wednesday. According to reports, a group of people became stranded on the trail by the incoming tide. Rescuers assisted eight people and a dog to shore. All declined any medical treatment. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 