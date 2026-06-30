FALMOUTH – Guests at the Inn on the Square were force to evacuate after a fire broke out in the basement shortly after 11 PM Monday. Firefighters rushed to the scene at 40 North Main Street (Route 28) and stretched a hose line while checking to make sure everyone had evacuated. Route 28 was closed in the area due to apparatus and hoses in the roadway. Crews were able quickly extinguish the fire which appeared to be in a laundry area. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Guests evacuate Falmouth hotel after fire breaks out in basement
June 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth