Guests evacuate Falmouth hotel after fire breaks out in basement

FALMOUTH – Guests at the Inn on the Square were force to evacuate after a fire broke out in the basement shortly after 11 PM Monday. Firefighters rushed to the scene at 40 North Main Street (Route 28) and stretched a hose line while checking to make sure everyone had evacuated. Route 28 was closed in the area due to apparatus and hoses in the roadway. Crews were able quickly extinguish the fire which appeared to be in a laundry area. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.