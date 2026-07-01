HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating this crash at Main Street and Queen Anne Road about 8:30 AM Wednesday. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
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Harwich Police investigating traffic crash
July 1, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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