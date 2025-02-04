Harwich Animal Control posts advisory regarding deceased birds in town

HARWICH – Harwich Aninal Control has issued an avian flu update: We are aware of the dead birds at Red River Beach, Stone Horse Yacht Club/Wychmere Beach and the swans at West Reservoir in Bells Neck. This has been reported to the State and we are waiting on answers as to what they want to do.

IT IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED THAT YOU KEEP YOUR DOGS ON LEASH IN ALL BEACH AREAS AT THIS TIME-THIS IS FOR YOUR PETS SAFETY!

At this time the state only wants reports of 5 or more deceased wild birds. If you do see 5 or more in one area, you can report online here.