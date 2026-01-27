HARWICH – A commercial building at 119 Route 137 in Harwich was evacuated shortly after 8:00 AM Tuesday after reports of a strong odor of natural gas in the building. Harwich Fire secured the scene and called for National Grid to respond to repair the problem. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Harwich businesses evacuated due to gas leak
January 27, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
