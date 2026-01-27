You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich businesses evacuated due to gas leak

Harwich businesses evacuated due to gas leak

January 27, 2026

HARWICH – A commercial building at 119 Route 137 in Harwich was evacuated shortly after 8:00 AM Tuesday after reports of a strong odor of natural gas in the building. Harwich Fire secured the scene and called for National Grid to respond to repair the problem. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

