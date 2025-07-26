You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich fire battles brush fire deep in wooded area

Harwich fire battles brush fire deep in wooded area

July 25, 2025

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters battled a brush fire Friday evening. The fire was deep in a wooded area off Squantum Path which made access difficult. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 