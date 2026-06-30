Harwich Fire holding promotion and recognition ceremony at 9 AM this morning (Tuesday)

HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: Please join us on Wednesday July 1, 2026 (today) at 9 AM at the Robert Peterson Firehouse 175 Sisson Road, as we recognize the following personnel:

Promotions:



Captain Justin White to Deputy Fire Chief – Captain White was hired by Harwich Fire in January of 2011, promoted to Lieutenant in 2018 and Captain in 2022. Captain White also serves as the Training Officer. Deputy Chief White will replace Deputy Craig Thornton, who is retiring on August 1, 2026.



Lieutenant Eric Elliott to Fire Captain – Lieutenant Eric Elliott was hired by Harwich Fire in 2012 after working for Wellfleet Fire. Eric is a diver with the County Dive Team, part of the County Technical Rescue Team and a certified Boat Operator. Promoted to Lieutenant in 2025, Captain Elliott will replace Captain White as the shift commander of Group 4.



Firefighter Dan SanGiovanni to Fire Lieutenant – Firefighter SanGiovanni was hired by Harwich Fire in 2016. He went to Paramedic School and is certified as a Paramedic. He also serves as a diver with the County Dive Team. Lieutenant SanGiovanni will replace Lieutenant Scott Tyldesley as the Lieutenant of Group 2.



Firefighter Ryan Avery to Fire Lieutenant – Firefighter Avery was hired by Harwich Fire in 2015. Firefighter Avery is a diver with the County Dive Team and a certified boat operator. Lieutenant Avery will replace Captain Elliot as the Lieutenant of Group 4.

Appointments:



In addition to these promotions, Firefighters Bryant Warner and Mark Pirruccio will be appointed to serve as Designated Officer in charge, replacing Firefighters SanGiovanni and Avery.

Recognition:

Last July Firefighters Ryan Sargent, Andrew Tucker and Tory Berto were appointed as Probationary FIrefighters. On Wednesday we will acknowledge the completion of their probation.

Swearing in:

With the retirements of Deputy Chief Thornton and Lieutenant Tyldesley, the Department hired Brian Sacco and Liam Woods. Firefighters Woods and Sacco will be sworn in as Probationary Firefighters on Wednesday, as well.

All are welcome to attend and join us for light refreshments immediately following the ceremony. We look forward to seeing you there as we celebrate these achievements.

Many thanks to the Harwich Fire Association, Inc. for their support and for providing the refreshments.