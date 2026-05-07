Harwich Fire hosts U.S. Coast Guard helicopter





HARWICH – On Wednesday, Harwich hosted a static display with a USCG Helicopter at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School.

The purpose of this demonstration was for Public Safety personnel to become familiar with the capabilities and operations of the Coast Guard J-Hawk helicopter. The pilots and rescue swimmer provided those in attendance detailed explanations of how they operate during search and rescue, hoisting operations, and other missions.

Currently Harwich boat operators cannot train with Coast Guard air wing with current vessels, but new small boat purchase approved at Town Meeting would allow for extended capabilities and training opportunities.