Harwich Firefighter retires after 20 year career

HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: Monday was the last working day for Lieutenant Scott Tyldesley, and Tuesday we will celebrate his retirement with a last day coffee at Fire Headquarters.

Scott completes a 20 year career as a full time firefighter and Lieutenant, and also served as a call firefighter in the mid-80’s. He currently is the head of the Harwich dive team and serves as part of the leadership for the Barnstable County Regional Dive team. He is also the head of the Harwich Boats operators.

Scott is what we call a legacy, with his father serving Harwich as a firefighter and Captain until his retirement in 1994.

Please come join us Tuesday, June 16th, from 9 to 11, say hi to Scott and wish him well as he starts out on his next chapter.