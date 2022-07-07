Video: Harwich firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree





HARWICH – On Wednesday about 6:30 PM, Aggie the house cat got out and shimmied up a tree. The call went out to the fire department can you help please? Firefighters Andrew Ottino and Steve Imparato along with Captain Leighanne Smith arrived on scene just off Route 28 and saved the day. F/F Imparato climbed the ladder twenty feet up and grabbed Aggie who jumped out his arm halfway down the ladder and headed back into the house. Everyone was safe and sound.

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ha070622 cat rescue from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.