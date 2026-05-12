Harwich man accused of pulling firearm on landscapers over noise



HARWICH – From Harwich Police: Monday afternoon at approximately 3:45 PM, Sgt Brendan Brickley and Officer Tom Griffiths were dispatched to a residence on Burton Avenue in West Harwich. The homeowner reported that a male subject had confronted her landscapers over the noise coming from the leaf blowers.

Initially the male subject told the workers to stop the leaf blowing. The same person returned a short time later, holding a firearm. The subject pointed the firearm at one of the workers and began screaming and yelling about the continued leaf blowing.

The incident had occurred approximately 20 minutes prior to the police being contacted and it was not clear where the suspect had come from. The victim provided officers with a physical description and they began canvassing the area for him.

Sgt Brickley and Officer Griffiths located a man matching the description at a nearby residence on Division Street. While conducting the investigation, it was determined that the male subject was the one responsible for the incident. He was placed under arrest and a firearm was recovered from the residence.

The subject was identified as John Mooradian, age 70, of Harwich. Mr. Mooradian will be arranged on Tuesday in Orleans District Court on the charges of:

1) Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

2) Possession of a Firearm without a License

3) Possession of Ammunition without a License