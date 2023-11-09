Harwich man arraigned on sexual assault charges involving multiple victims



HARWICH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced on today’s date that Barry Viprino, 42 years old, of Harwich, MA, has been arraigned in the Orleans District Court, for his role relating to the sexual assaults on three female victims.

Barry Viprino, 42 years old, of Harwich, was arraigned on 11 charges of Rape, 1 count of Indecent Assault and Battery on person 14 or over and possess large capacity firearm.

Harwich Police Department became aware of allegations of a sexual assault in August 2023, from Victim 1. Through the course of their investigation two additional victims came forward in October & November 2023. Those victims will be referred to as victims 2 & 3. In August 2023, Victim 1 was in the detached garage/office space at the Defendant’s residence. The Defendant locked the door, lifted his shirt revealing what appeared to be a gun, and instructed Victim 1 to remove her clothes and lay down on the couch. Out of fear, the victim complied, and it is alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted her.

In August 2023, it is alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted Victim 2 in his office/garage. Over the next several weeks, it is alleged that the Defendant repeatedly threatened and coerced Victim 2 to submit to sexual acts at his office garage or at Victim 2’s house. It is alleged that the Defendant also forced Victim 2 to sell vape pods for him to her underage friends and would punish her with sexual assaults if she did not sell enough pods or if she otherwise got into trouble or fights.

Victim 3 met the Defendant while she was at Victim 2’s house. The Defendant took Victim 3 back to his office/garage, locked the door and it is alleged that defendant then forcefully sexually assaulted her. During the assault, it is alleged that the Defendant told Victim 3 that this would happen at least 3 times a week and if she did not follow the rules, she would be in trouble. It is alleged that the Defendant sexually assaulted Victim 3 on at least two subsequent occasions at Victim 2’s house and the Defendant’s office garage.

Members of the Harwich Police Department executed a search warrant on the Defendant’s office/garage in September 2023. Inside, police located various high-capacity magazine and the owner’s manual to a specific type of firearm. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation conducted by Detective Sargent Robert Brackett and Detective Paul Ulrich of the Harwich Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Scalice. Barry Viprino was arraigned in the Orleans District Court on November 9, 2023 and was held on $100,000 bail for each docket totaling $200,000. The Defendant Barry Viprino is scheduled to appear in the Orleans District Court on December 14, 2023. Due to the nature of this case the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment at this time regarding charges against Barry Viprino.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.