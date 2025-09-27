HARWICH – From Harwich Police: Friday evening, Chief Considine and Officer Griffiths attended the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund’s annual awards ceremony in Washington D.C. to recognize 12 Officers named ‘Officers of the Month’ for 2024, honoring their heroic actions. Officer Griffiths’ father, a retired Boston Police Officer, presented TJ with the award. Notably, TJ’s father was also a recipient of this award many years ago, marking the first instance of a father-son duo of police officers receiving this prestigious recognition. Congratulations TJ!
Harwich officer named officer of the month years after father won same honor
September 27, 2025
