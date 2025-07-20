You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Police investigate crash on Route 28

Harwich Police investigate crash on Route 28

July 20, 2025


HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a crash on Route 28 at Brooks Road shortly after 4 PM Sunday. No serious injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

