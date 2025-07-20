HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a crash on Route 28 at Brooks Road shortly after 4 PM Sunday. No serious injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Harwich Police investigate crash on Route 28
July 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Six rehabilitated sea turtles released into Nantucket Sound
- Chatham running municipal classes later on this year
- Winners of annual Provincetown dune shack residencies revealed
- Love Local Fest, Cape Cod bracelets moving online, and more with Jen Villa
- Children’s Cove and A Safe Place expand forensic services on the island
- Barnstable Public Schools receives grants for civic education
- Firm picked to advance master plan at Joint Base Cape Cod
- Habitat For Humanity announces new home applications on Upper and Lower Cape
- Free water well testing being offered on Cape Cod
- LISTEN: Meet Michael Nelson, Cape Cod Gateway Airports New Manager
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod crosses charity milestone
- Cyanobacteria alert for Barnstable pond
- State reports first animal case of WNV