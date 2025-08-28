Harwich Police offer Citizens Police Academy



HARWICH – From Harwich Police: The Harwich Police Department is now accepting applications for the Harwich Citizen’s Police Academy, an immersive 10-week program aimed at providing residents with a deeper understanding of law enforcement practices. Classes will be held every Thursday evening from 6 PM to 9 PM, starting on September 11th and ending on November 20th. Participants are required to commit to the full 10-week program.

The academy’s comprehensive curriculum will cover topics such as department organization, communications, and community policing. Participants will also engage in a ride-along with a police officer and spend a day at the shooting range.

Applications can be obtained at the Police Department, Community Center, Brooks Library, or downloaded from the town’s website at http://www.harwich-ma.gov/. With a limited class size of 25 participants, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until September 5th. Harwich residents and business owners will receive priority consideration, and applicants must be at least 18 years old.

For further information, please contact Sgt. Brendan Brickley at [email protected].