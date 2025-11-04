HARWICH – From Harwich Police: The Harwich Police are trying to locate 14 year old Alanna Felix Lord. Alanna walked out of her school today and has not returned. Alanna is not known to have any contacts in the area. If you see her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Harwich Police Department at 508-430-7541.
Harwich Police searching for 14-year-old who left school earlier Tuesday
November 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
