You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich Police searching for 14-year-old who left school earlier Tuesday

Harwich Police searching for 14-year-old who left school earlier Tuesday

November 4, 2025


HARWICHFrom Harwich Police: The Harwich Police are trying to locate 14 year old Alanna Felix Lord. Alanna walked out of her school today and has not returned. Alanna is not known to have any contacts in the area. If you see her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Harwich Police Department at 508-430-7541.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 