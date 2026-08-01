Harwich Police warn juveniles after complaints about dangerous e-bike operation



HARWICH – Harwich Police after receiving many complaints from motorists and pedestrians about juveniles on E-Bikes were able to corral three boys at Great Western Road and Bells Neck Road Saturday around 10:30 AM. The juveniles were allegedly riding between vehicles, on sidewalks, and erratically driving in and out of traffic, and going wheels-up on many streets in Harwich. Officers showed the riders video evidence before warning them and impounding their e-bikes.



Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN