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Harwich Police warn juveniles after complaints about dangerous e-bike operation

August 1, 2026


HARWICH – Harwich Police after receiving many complaints from motorists and pedestrians about juveniles on E-Bikes were able to corral three boys at Great Western Road and Bells Neck Road Saturday around 10:30 AM. The juveniles were allegedly riding between vehicles, on sidewalks, and erratically driving in and out of traffic, and going wheels-up on many streets in Harwich. Officers showed the riders video evidence before warning them and impounding their e-bikes.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

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