Harwich woman indicted on murder charges in deadly 2022 stabbing



HARWICH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced Monday that Aneka Brown, 36, of Harwich, was indicted by a Barnstable County Grand Jury on May 5, 2023 on the charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

On November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 am, Harwich Police and Fire were dispatched to the Stone Horse Apartments at 860 Route 28 for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found Akeem Drysdale, 30, of Harwich suffering from a stab would to the chest. Drysdale was transported to the Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Brown was arraigned today in the Barnstable Superior Court before Associate Justice Sharon Donatelle. A detention hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, May 9, 2023 in the Barnstable Superior Court at 9:00 am.

The case was investigated by the Harwich Police and Massachusetts State Police Troopers assigned to the Cape and Islands Detectives Unit.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino.

District Attorney Galibois reiterates that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent.

_______

Original video report:



ha110722 Stone Horse stabbing from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Photo by Craig Chadwick/CWN file; video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN