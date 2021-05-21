Updated: Hazardous materials crews called to Falmouth





FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that just before 7 PM Thursday evening Engine 25 and Ambulance 37 were dispatched to a Red Brook Road residence for a possible hazardous materials incident. One occupant had been preparing pool chemicals. During the preparation, a vapor cloud formed. Engine 25 on arrival found all occupants out of the house. An initial investigation found some remaining chemical vapor. Crews secured the scene and requested a response from the Department of Fire Services HAZMAT team. Upon the team’s arrival, members entered the building and mitigated the chemicals. The structure has been vented and the area is safe. At no time did this pose a threat to neighboring homes.

Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN