Hazardous materials technicians called to Bourne for reported refrigerant leak

Hazardous materials technicians called to Bourne for reported refrigerant leak

February 2, 2020

BOURNE – Hazardous materials technicians were called to Bourne sometime after 5:30 PM Sunday. A refrigerant leak was reported at 1107 Sandwich Road. Further details were not immediately available.

